Greenfield Estates Beginning Clean Up

Greenfield Estates in Forest City is beginning a long awaited clean up of the trailer court. There are uninhabitable trailers and unkept property which the city has asked the owners to address.

According to Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery, there is progress in this area. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/03/Trailer-1.wav

Some of the trailers were slated for removal, but that ran into a snag according to Montgomery.

Montgomery was unsure how long that process would take. He is hopeful that the process would be completed soon.