Greenfield Estates Beginning Clean Up

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: March 4, 2026

Greenfield Estates in Forest City is beginning a long awaited clean up of the trailer court. There are uninhabitable trailers and unkept property which the city has asked the owners to address.

According to Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery, there is progress in this area.

Some of the trailers were slated for removal, but that ran into a snag according to Montgomery.

Montgomery was unsure how long that process would take. He is hopeful that the process would be completed soon.

