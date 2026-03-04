First Severe Weather Threat of 2026 Possible in Iowa Thursday Night and Friday

The National Weather Service is monitoring the first potential severe weather outbreak of 2026 for Iowa as thunderstorms are expected to move into the state Thursday night and continue into Friday.

Forecasters say the system could bring two rounds of storms, with the first developing late Thursday night after midnight. This initial round is expected to produce showers and thunderstorms across parts of Iowa, with large hail listed as the primary threat. Some storms could produce hail up to around half-dollar size, roughly 1.25 inches in diameter.

Isolated wind gusts reaching around 60 miles per hour may also be possible with the Thursday night storms, though tornadoes are considered unlikely during this first round.

A second round of storms is expected to develop Friday afternoon and evening and could bring a higher potential for severe weather. Forecasters say this round could produce damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. Heavy rainfall may also lead to localized flooding in some areas.

Storms associated with the system are expected to move quickly, potentially traveling more than 50 miles per hour toward the east-northeast. Because of the fast movement, weather conditions could change rapidly once storms begin to develop.

Overall, forecasters say isolated severe storms are possible Thursday night, followed by scattered severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service notes that the exact timing and areas of greatest risk may still change as the system approaches.

This is the first official outlook issued for the developing storm system, and additional updates are expected as meteorologists refine the forecast.