Chronic Wasting Disease Course Set for March and April

Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassadors is a collaborative education program between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach that seeks to help Iowans address the challenge of chronic wasting disease.

The goal of the program is to develop a small, connected, and well-educated network of local leaders to effectively communicate about the management and mitigation of chronic wasting disease. Registration is open for an offering of the program in Ames this spring.

The course will be offered over three nights at the ISU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, 1937 Christensen Drive, in Ames, on March 26, April 2, and April 9, from 6-8 p.m. Dinner is included.

Class size is between 12-25 participants. There is a link to the online registration at https://iastate.qualtrics.com/ jfe/form/SV_b2yDYRFjKWisJAG

Graduates of the three-week training program become “ambassadors” for the science-based management of chronic wasting disease. Ambassadors are knowledgeable in the management, prevention, and testing for the disease and equipped with communication skills and resources to help educate others within their community.

Participants can include hunters and non-hunters, community members, and anyone interested in white-tailed deer conservation and management.

A 2025 graduate of the program from Black Hawk County remarked, “I enjoyed the program and learned several things about CWD that I had not known. It was good to meet some individuals that share a common concern about the disease and the health of deer in our state.”

The course is taught through in-person instructions, demonstration, and networking, and in short online lessons between class sessions that allow ambassadors to learn at their own pace. It covers everything from the basics of chronic wasting disease ecology to the science of science communication. The program comprises about eight hours of learning and networking with ISU and DNR educators and other concerned community members.