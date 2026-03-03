The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/3/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

3. Appoint Engineer to reclassify DD 14 Lat 4A and 4B.

4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

5. Open Forum.

6. Set Public Hearing date for proposed tax notice hearing.

7. Consider for approval County claims.