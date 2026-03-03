AudioLocal NewsMedia
Lake Mills to Install New Electric Meters
The City of Lake Mills will be changing electric meters for all customers beginning March 10th. According to Lake Mills Public Works Director Brad Wempen, the installations will continue until all meters have been replaced.
Lake Mills City Clerk Diane Price explained that the meters will not need to be read in the field.
The Lake Mills Public Works Department is encouraging customers with a need for special arrangements to contact the city to make those accomodations.