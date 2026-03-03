×
AudioLocal NewsMedia

Lake Mills to Install New Electric Meters

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: March 3, 2026

The City of Lake Mills will be changing electric meters for all customers beginning March 10th. According to Lake Mills Public Works Director Brad Wempen, the installations will continue until all meters have been replaced.

Lake Mills City Clerk Diane Price explained that the meters will not need to be read in the field.

The Lake Mills Public Works Department is encouraging customers with a need for special arrangements to contact the city to make those accomodations.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: March 3, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button