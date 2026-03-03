⚠️ Weather Alert
Iowan Among U.S. Service Members Killed by Iranian Strike in Kuwait

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: March 3, 2026
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
 The Department of War has identified four Army Reserve soldiers with the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa, who were killed in action when Iran struck Port Shuaiba in Kuwait on Sunday. Among them is one Iowan: Specialist Declan Coady, 20, from West Des Moines.
“Today, we mourn the loss of Specialist Declan Coady, a young Iowan who heroically answered his nation’s call to duty and gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. “Kevin and I offer our deepest condolences to his family and ask all Iowans to join us in prayer for their healing and comfort.”

AJ Taylor

