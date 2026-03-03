Confidence Growing for First Severe Weather Threat of the Year Friday in Iowa

NORTH IOWA — Confidence is increasing that Iowa could see its first opportunity for severe weather of the year later this Friday.

According to forecasters, a strong area of low pressure is expected to develop, helping to spark scattered severe thunderstorms to the southwest of the state. As the system strengthens and moves northeast Friday evening, storms could track into parts of Iowa.

The primary threat at this time appears to be damaging winds, which are common with early-season storm systems. While tornado potential and hail cannot be ruled out, forecasters indicate that strong winds would be the main concern as storms move quickly across the region.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of the area under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. A Level 2 risk means scattered severe storms are possible, and residents should stay alert for changing conditions.

Forecast details may continue to evolve in the coming days. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings Friday evening.