The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/2/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Take action on policy for departmental organizational restructure concerning pay.

6. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

7. Old Business.

8. New Business.

9. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and sign any drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. 9:30 a.m. Conference Call with Humboldt County to receive JDD 162-7 Engineer’s Report and set

informational meeting date and time.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a budget workshop after the meeting on Monday, March 2nd .