The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/2/27

The Worth County Board of Supervisors a will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Resolution 2026-08 – Approval of the 410th Street Paving Project and County Engineer

Authorization to Sing Contract Document in Doc Express (FM-C098(101)—55-98)

d. Set Bid Letting and Public Hearing Date for Project L-100-73-98 – 342nd/Fir Ave

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Conservation Remodel Project

b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

d. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Annual Manure Management Plan

13. Building/Grounds

a. General

b. Maintenance

14. WINN-WORTH BETCO

15. Water/Wastewater

16. Department Head Discussion

17. Budget Discussion

18. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power, Lake Mills – April 13 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Manly Law Enforcement 28E/Manly City Council Meeting – City Hall, Manly – March 2 – 7:00

P.M.

c. ISAC Spring Conference – Community Choice Convention Center, Des Moines – March 11-13

d. Assessor’s Conference Board – March 16 – 6:00 P.M.

e. Public Hearing and Contract Award (342nd/Fir Ave) – March 30

f. DD #10 Annexation and Reclassification Hearing – March 30 – 9:30 A.M.

g. DD #14 Reclassification Hearing – March 30 – 10:15 A.M.

Adjourn

The County Board of Supervisors meets regularly on Monday mornings. All meetings are open to the public unless, for

purposes described in Code of Iowa Chapter 21, a closed meeting is necessary or advisable to protect the interests of

individuals or the county. Agenda appointments from the public shall be requested in writing through the Worth County

Auditor’s Office by 12:00 Noon on the previous Thursday. The Board of Supervisors determines scheduling of public

requests per the Board Meeting Policy.

All times listed on the agenda, except the starting time, are tentative.