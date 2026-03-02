The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/2/27
The Worth County Board of Supervisors a will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Resolution 2026-08 – Approval of the 410th Street Paving Project and County Engineer
Authorization to Sing Contract Document in Doc Express (FM-C098(101)—55-98)
d. Set Bid Letting and Public Hearing Date for Project L-100-73-98 – 342nd/Fir Ave
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Conservation Remodel Project
b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
d. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Annual Manure Management Plan
13. Building/Grounds
a. General
b. Maintenance
14. WINN-WORTH BETCO
15. Water/Wastewater
16. Department Head Discussion
17. Budget Discussion
18. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power, Lake Mills – April 13 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Manly Law Enforcement 28E/Manly City Council Meeting – City Hall, Manly – March 2 – 7:00
P.M.
c. ISAC Spring Conference – Community Choice Convention Center, Des Moines – March 11-13
d. Assessor’s Conference Board – March 16 – 6:00 P.M.
e. Public Hearing and Contract Award (342nd/Fir Ave) – March 30
f. DD #10 Annexation and Reclassification Hearing – March 30 – 9:30 A.M.
g. DD #14 Reclassification Hearing – March 30 – 10:15 A.M.
Adjourn
