The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/2/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/912786077
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
8:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Consider appointment of County Treasurer
Oath of office
8:25 a.m. Review minutes
8:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider plans and specifications for Hancock County Secondary Road’s Cold Storage Facility and set public hearing
8:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider signing contract for temporary cleaning at 545 State Street Building
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Consider claims
Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
9:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage claims
Consider drainage invoices
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item