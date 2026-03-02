The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 3/2/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/912786077

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

8:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Consider appointment of County Treasurer

Oath of office

8:25 a.m. Review minutes

8:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider plans and specifications for Hancock County Secondary Road’s Cold Storage Facility and set public hearing

8:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider signing contract for temporary cleaning at 545 State Street Building

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Consider claims

Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

9:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Consider drainage claims

Consider drainage invoices

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item