×
Forest CityLocal NewsMediaMeetings & Agendas

The Forest City Council Meeting for 3/2/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: March 2, 2026

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://meet.google.com/jke-vdcg-kot

The proposed agenda is as follows:

    1. CALL TO ORDER
    2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
    3. ROLL CALL
    4. APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA

      (Action Item)

      1. Agenda
      2. Approve Council Minutes
        Attachments:
      3. Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Library Minutes 01/28/2026
        Attachments:
      4. Approve Invoices
        Attachments:
      5. Approve Licenses & Permits, Bear Creek Golf Course Liqour license
BUSINESS
  1. Approving Resolution No. 25-26-29 the adoption of the Iowa LOSAP Program
    Attachments:
  2. RESOLUTION 25-26-30 SETTING PUBLIC HEARING AND STATING THE CITY COUNCIL’S INTENT TO DISSOLVE THE BOARD OF PARK COMMISSIONERS ESTABLISHED UNDER CHAPTER 23 OF THE CODE OF FOREST CITY, IOWA
    Attachments:
  3. Approve adding Tony Mikes as authorizing Check Signer to City Banking
  4. Payroll Change Notice – Andrew Faber, Streets / Sanitation Superintendent
  5. STAFF REPORTS
  6. PUBLIC FORUM

    This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.

  7. ADJOURNMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: March 2, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button