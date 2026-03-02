The Forest City Council Meeting for 3/2/26

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://meet.google.com/jke-vdcg-kot

The proposed agenda is as follows:

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA (Action Item) Agenda Approve Council Minutes Attachments: Council Minutes 02/17/2026 Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Library Minutes 01/28/2026 Attachments: Library Minutes 01/28/2026 Approve Invoices Attachments: 03-02-26 Claims Approve Licenses & Permits, Bear Creek Golf Course Liqour license

BUSINESS