The Forest City Council Meeting for 3/2/26
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:
https://meet.google.com/jke-vdcg-kot
The proposed agenda is as follows:
CALL TO ORDER
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
Agenda
Approve Council Minutes
Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Library Minutes 01/28/2026
Approve Invoices
Approve Licenses & Permits, Bear Creek Golf Course Liqour license
BUSINESS
Approving Resolution No. 25-26-29 the adoption of the Iowa LOSAP Program
RESOLUTION 25-26-30 SETTING PUBLIC HEARING AND STATING THE CITY COUNCIL’S INTENT TO DISSOLVE THE BOARD OF PARK COMMISSIONERS ESTABLISHED UNDER CHAPTER 23 OF THE CODE OF FOREST CITY, IOWA
Approve adding Tony Mikes as authorizing Check Signer to City Banking
Payroll Change Notice – Andrew Faber, Streets / Sanitation Superintendent
STAFF REPORTS
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
ADJOURNMENT