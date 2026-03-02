Neil C. Boyd, age 82, of Forest City, IA, passed away on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at his home in Forest City, IA.

Visitation for Neil will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at Schott Funeral Home in Forest City, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, IA, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. There will also be a time of visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church.

If you are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed from the Immanuel Lutheran Church YouTube Page at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/@immanuelfamily3825/featured