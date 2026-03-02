Forest City Girls Basketball Finds Redemption, Clinch State Tournament Berth

In 2004, the United States Men’s Olympic Basketball team had gold medal aspirations. After all, they had won the gold in the three prior games, not even dropping a single game. But after the USA qualified for the Athens Games, only three players from that qualifying team played in the Olympics. The rest withdrew. Still, Team USA had a stacked roster, filled with future Hall of Famers in the likes of LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Tim Duncan. They also had Hall of Fame coaches in head coach Larry Brown and assistant coaches Roy Williams and Gregg Popovich. Yet, the United States team struggled in Athens, going 3-2 in group play and having to settle for the bronze medal, their worst finish in an Olympics since 1988, when NBA players were not allowed to play.

Then, in 2008, the USA created “The Redeem Team”, a play on “The Dream Team, the 1992 USA team in which NBA players were allowed to participate. Team USA dominated the competition in Beijing, beating their opponents by nearly 28 points per game, en route to a gold medal.

Every year in sports there are redemption stories. Individuals and teams overcoming past adversity and failures to reclaim success and glory. That’s what Forest City’s own “Redeem Team” did a week ago on February 21. The Forest City Indians Girls Basketball Team claimed redemption by beating the Algona Bulldogs in the Regional Final at home, 54-41, punching their ticket back to the state tournament in Des Moines.

364 days earlier, nearly a year to the day on February 22, 2025, this Forest City team was in the same position. They were the top seed in their region and were looking to head to the state tournament for the second straight year. In 2024, Forest City beat Roland-Story to punch their ticket to state for the first time, but that game was played on the road. In 2025, Forest City earned the right to host the regional final against an 18-5 West Marshall team. The Indians were 23-1 and highly ranked in class 3A, with their only loss coming on the road to a highly ranked 4A team in Waverly-Shell Rock. That night, the fans packed the high school gym, the vibes were high, and the Indians were confident. Then the game started. West Marshall was physical and they shot the ball well, particularly from three-point range. They seemed to have an answer for every Forest City basket. The Trojans couldn’t seem to miss, while Forest City couldn’t buy a basket at times. West Marshall pulled off the upset 51-48, and just like that, the Indians season was over. Their bid for a repeat state appearance fell short.

That’s why Forest City’s victory at home over Algona was so special. They played phenomenally, especially in the second quarter. While every bounce versus West Marshall seemed to go the Trojans way, every bounce versus Algona seemed to go the Indians way. And to top it all off, Forest City was able to celebrate at center court of their own gym, in front of their own fans, for the first time.

Forest City had opened this season by hosting Algona back on November 25. It was a close win for the Indians 48-45. But in the postseason, you throw any past results out the window. The past is irrelevant. Teams play with an extra desperation. Nobody wants their season to end. Upsets happen. Forest City fans had already seen it. Just two days before, the Forest City boys basketball team was upset at home by Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, a team that had beat by an average of 20 points in the two regular season meetings this season. Besides, with the first meeting between Algona and Forest City coming in game number one of the season, both teams were different now then they were back in November.

Algona opened the game by winning the jump ball and immediately earning an and-one opportunity on a layup. For a moment, the feeling of “here we go again” crept into the minds of some Indians fans. But Forest City had worked too hard to get to this point. The feeling of their defeat nearly a year earlier was with them the entire year. It was the monkey on their back that they were so desperate to get rid of.

Forest City responded to the Bulldogs’ opening 3-point play with a 5-0 run. Then, after it was 9-9 with just over three minutes left in the opening quarter, the Indians went on a 26-4 run to take a 35-13 lead with 42 seconds left in the first half. Forest City never looked back after taking the lead, outscoring Algona 20-5 in the second quarter. Despite getting outscored 10-5 in the fourth quarter, the Indians were never worried. They had built up their comfortable lead. Even in today’s game with a shot clock, Forest City’s 18 point lead going into the 4th quarter was too much to overcome. Forest City was headed back to Des Moines for the IGHSAU Girls State Basketball Tournament. Here’s the voice of the Indians, Zarren Egesdal’s call of that moment:

The seniors led the way for the Indians. Lexi Isebrand:

Isebrand led all scorers with 16 points. She also added 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals with no turnovers. Senior Hayden Brown was right behind her with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. For Hayden, it just meant more. She scored the Indian’s first 7 points and in the first 5 minutes of the game, the senior had 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 offensive rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals, having a part in 9 of Forest City’s first 11 points. Hayden wasn’t able to participate in the regional final last year, as a significant injury in December 2024 cost her most of her junior basketball season, her entire junior track and softball seasons, and a large part of her senior volleyball season.

The Indians are a tight knit team, and a really special group to Coach Matt Erpelding:

Defense was a key to the win for the Indians, as Forest City held Algona to under 40% shooting and 30% from three-point range. Forest City also forced 23 Bulldog turnovers, many of which directly led to Forest City points. Ashlen Kingland on the defense and the crowd’s help:

The crowd and the community’s support of the team was well recognized by seniors Hayden Brown and Stella Lackore.

Being able to raise the state qualifying banner at center court in front of the home fans after falling short the year before meant a lot the the team and to Coach Erpelding.

Forest City will be the #6 seed in the class 3A tournament, opening their state tournament run by facing a familiar foe in #3 Des Moines Christian. The Indians faced the Lions back on December 13 at the Hardwood Classic at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. Des Moines Christian started that game on fire, leading by 19 in the first quarter and by 18 half way through the second quarter. Despite the sluggish start for the Indians, they were able to come back late and take the lead in the fourth quarter before falling 71-66. Coach Erpelding says that playing the Lions again will give the team confidence.

Coach Erpelding and the Indians are excited for the opportunity to get another crack at the Lions.

Early turnovers by Forest City were a big reason for the quick start by Des Moines Christian back in December, and Coach Erpelding knows his squad can’t afford to do that again if the Indians hope to come away with the victory.

This is Coach Erpelding’s fourth team he’s taken to the state tournament, having done so with Forest City two years ago, and in back-to-back seasons in 2007 and 2008 with WCLT (Woden-Crystal Lake-Titonka). He’s 1-3 at the tournament as coach, while Forest City is 0-1, having lost to #1 Estherville Lincoln Central 61-47 in 2024. The Indians are looking to make history in Des Moines this week by winning the first state game in school history, but Stella Lackore, Hayden Brown, and Ashlen Kingland have their eyes set on a state championship, and they’re confident this group can get it done.

The Forest City “Redeem Team” has earned their redemption and secured their spot in the eight team tournament. And while getting to this point, especially after last year, is an incredible accomplishment, the team has their eyes set on so much more. Forest City beings their journey to a state title, this Tuesday, March 3 at 10 AM versus Des Moines Christian from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines. KIOW will have coverage of the game, starting with the pregame at 9:45 AM. You can listen on KIOW 107.3 FM, KIOW.com, and the Forest City audio stream.