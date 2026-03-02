Chamber Announces Entertainment for 87th Annual North Iowa Band Festival

MASON CITY, IA — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has announced the entertainment lineup for the 87th Annual North Iowa Band Festival, set to once again bring music, energy and community spirit to downtown Mason City. This year’s festival will feature talented performers from across Iowa and Minnesota, promising a weekend filled with unforgettable performances.

Thursday

The celebration begins Thursday evening with a spotlight on local talent. The John Adams Middle School Band will kick off the weekend at 6 p.m., followed by the Mason City Municipal Band at 6:45 p.m., setting the tone for a festive few days of music.

Friday

Friday’s performances begin at 4:45 p.m. with the Mason City High School Orchestra at the Principal Performing Arts Pavilion. The Mason City High School Jazz Band will follow at 5:50 p.m. on the Main Stage. At 7 p.m., crowd favorite BYOBrass returns to keep the energy going downtown.

Saturday

Saturday begins with a long-standing tradition — the 87th Annual North Iowa Band Festival Parade at 10 a.m. The parade will start on North Pennsylvania Avenue, turn onto East State Street, and conclude at Mason City High School. An awards ceremony will follow at 1:45 p.m. Parade registration remains open for those interested in participating.

Main Stage entertainment resumes at 3 p.m. with Kris Karr, who performs a mix of 1970s rock, country, blues, funk, folk and pop. Woodzen will take the stage at 5 p.m., blending funk grooves for an upbeat performance. Closing out the evening, GenX Jukebox will perform at 8 p.m., delivering favorite hits from the 1990s.

Sunday

Details about Sunday’s entertainment will be announced at a later date.

More information about the festival is available at nibandfest.com.

The North Iowa Band Festival Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing a weekend of wholesome family entertainment at little or no cost, promoting and celebrating North Iowa’s rich musical heritage, and showcasing young musicians who are becoming part of that tradition.