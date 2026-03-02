BREAKING: Three Adults Found Dead Saturday (02.28) in North Iowa Residence Identified

Authorities have identified the three people found dead in a north Iowa home over the weekend.

Mason City Police Chief Mike McKelvey says MCPD and the Mason City Fire Department were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of South Adams Avenue, just before 5 pm Saturday (02.28). At the scene, emergency responders found three deceased adults inside the home.

McKelvey says family members of all three individuals were notified Saturday evening. The deceased are 33-year-old Morgan Lee Tarr, 39-year-old Shey William Pals, and 73-year-old Larry Gene Walker, all of Mason City. Walker was the owner of the property.

On Saturday, McKelvey said, “At this stage of the investigation, there are no signs of foul play or struggle.”

Still, the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies on all three individuals.

McKelvey says evidence collected from the scene is being processed, and laboratory analyses are underway. He also notes that final reports may take several weeks to complete.

Determinations regarding the causes and manners of death will be released once the investigations are finalized.

No additional information will be released at this time.