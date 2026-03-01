Virtual Field Day to Discuss Manure Application and Cover Crop Planting

Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with the Iowa Nutrient Research Center, will host a virtual field day on Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m. Central time. The event, which is available at no cost, will feature a live discussion with Dan Andersen, associate professor and extension agriculture engineering specialist at Iowa State University, Raj Raman, Morrill Professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering and Philip Rockson, agricultural and biosystems engineering graduate research assistant at Iowa State.

The virtual field day aims to provide valuable insights into the impacts of different cover crop systems and manure application methods on water quality and corn yield.

“We’ve done a fair amount of work on the timing of manure application, looking at late fall manure versus early fall manure impacts on corn yield and water quality, knowing that some people are stressed about ‘when can we get manure on in the fall,’” noted Andersen. “We saw huge timing responses, and one of the next questions was ‘How much different is it when you move manure application to spring?’”

In this innovative project, funded in part by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center, the focus is on how timing affects yield and water quality when comparing fall and spring manure applications.

Any person interested in cover crops, manure application or water quality is welcome to attend the virtual field day. Participants are also encouraged to bring any questions they would like to ask.

To participate in the live virtual field day, visit the Iowa Learning Farms website, or join from a dial-in phone line: dial 646-876-9923 or 646-931-3860, with meeting ID 914 1198 4892. The field day will be recorded and archived on the ILF Virtual Field Day Archive for future viewing.

Participants may be eligible for a Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit. Information about how to apply for and receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the event.