AudioLocal NewsMedia
Sunday Talk: Stone on School Athlete Eligibility and the Charlie Kirk Bill
Iowa State Representative Henry Stone is working on a number of measures before the Iowa House of Representatives. Among these are a Kindergarten through college AI literacy bill, school athlete eligibility, a “Charlie Kirk” measure, expansion of the sales tax holiday amount, and the America 250 bill. Representative Stone took a moment to speak with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor on these and other subjects in our Sunday Talk.