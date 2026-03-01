AudioLocal NewsMedia
Sunday Talk: Guth on School Funding, 2nd Amendment, and Illegal Immigrant Voting
Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth has been busy reviewing and working on measures before the state Senate. Among these are the recently passed school funding measures, making gun possession in your car on school grounds illegal, making illegal immigrant voting against the law, verifying work eligibility for school administration positions, and requiring citizenship for SNAP benefits in Iowa. Guth took a moment to address these with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor in our Sunday Talk.