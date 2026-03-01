×
Sunday Talk: Feenstra on FEMA Disaster Relief and State of the Union

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: February 27, 2026

APPLAUDING PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HISTORIC STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

This week, President Trump addressed the nation, highlighting the historic wins he achieved in just his first year.

These accomplishments include the largest tax cut for working families in history, unleashing American energy independence, securing our borders, strengthening trade deals for farmers, lowering inflation, and rebuilding our economy.

I look forward to continuing the work ahead to deliver even more wins for Iowans.

This is just the beginning.
President Donald J. Trump’s 2026 State of the Union Address
CELEBRATING MY STATE OF THE UNION SPECIAL GUESTS

I was honored to have Scott Root, the father of the late Sarah Root, and her younger brother, Scotty Root, as my special guests at the State of the Union.

The first bill President Trump signed into law included Sarah’s Law, ensuring accountability for crimes committed by illegal aliens.

Sarah’s Law stands as a promise to every American: these tragedies will not be ignored, and we will act to prevent them from happening again.

ADVOCATING FOR KEY ISSUES IN OUR LOCAL COMMUNITIES

This week, I met with the Iowa State Association of Counties for a productive discussion on key issues facing our communities, including infrastructure and disaster recovery.

As a former city administrator in my hometown of Hull, I understand the vital role county leaders play.

I look forward to working on their priorities in Washington.

APPLAUDING $62 MILLION IN FEMA DISASTER FUNDING RELIEF FOR IOWA

After the devastating floods that impacted our district in 2024, this federal disaster assistance will help our communities rebuild stronger than before.

From restoring roads and bridges, to repairing schools and homes, these funds will provide critical support to families, farmers, businesses, and local governments who have been diligently working to recover.

I have worked directly with FEMA administrators and federal officials to advocate for the resources our communities need.

I will continue working to ensure our district receives the full support necessary to rebuild and recover.

STRENGTHENING DISASTER RECOVERY AND PREPARING OUR COMMUNITIES

This week, I had a productive conversation with Missouri River Energy Services, alongside Sioux Center Council Member Eric Moerman and Utility Manager Murray Hulstein.

We discussed key disaster recovery challenges and the protections needed to ensure our communities are prepared, resilient, and safe.

I will continue working to make sure our communities have the tools to stand strong and the resources to recover when disaster strikes.

CELEBRATING NATIONAL FFA WEEK AND RECOGNIZING THE IMPORTANCE OF THE NEXT GENERATION OF FARMERS

This week is National FFA Week!

And in honor of this week, I proudly helped introduce the National FFA Week Resolution, to designate February 21-28 in honor of this incredible organization.

With over 1 million student members across 9,000 local chapters, this organization promotes and elevates the next generation of farmers in our great state.

DRIVING INNOVATION FOR OUR IOWA FARMERS

This week, I met with Andy LaVinge, President and CEO of the American Seed Trade Association.

We discussed competition, innovation, and how we deliver better seeds for Iowa producers.

Representing one of the largest agricultural districts in the nation, ensuring our farmers have the tools they need to succeed is my top priority.

BUILDING THE HEALTH CARE WORKFORCE FOR TOMORROW

My staff was proud to attend the ribbon cutting hosted by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce at St. Luke’s College of Nursing.

This facility will help train the next generation of health care professionals to care for our communities.

SUPPORTING IOWA’S AGRICULTURE THROUGH RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

This week, I met with Iowa farmers and agricultural leaders at Iowa State College of Agriculture for their annual Council for Agricultural Research, Extension, and Teaching Fly-in.

We discussed federal agriculture research programs that directly support Iowa farmers and strengthen our land-grant institutions.

I’ll always work to ensure Iowa farmers have the resources, research, and support they need to remain competitive, innovative, and successful for the next generation.

ONE LAST THING: IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT SUMMER INTERNSHIPS ARE OPEN!

Are you or someone you know looking for a summer internship in Washington, D.C.?

You’re in luck! Our summer internship program is still accepting applications.

Interns will gain firsthand experience with the day-to-day work of representing Iowa’s 4th District, including, but not limited to policymaking, communications, and administrative duties.

Don’t wait, apply now!
Internships
Please complete and submit the form below to apply for an internship in one of our offices. Ensure that you have your cover letter and resume ready to upload at the end of this form. Submitting these documents is required.
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: CELEBRATING PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HISTORIC STATE OF THE UNION

This week, I had the honor of attending President Trump’s historic State of the Union address, a speech that sent a simple but powerful message: America is back on track.

One year ago, President Trump made a promise to put the American people first, and the results are clear—a secure border, a stronger economy, lower taxes, and renewed opportunities for working families.

Read more in my weekly column below!
My Weekly Column: Celebrating President Trump’s Historic State of the Union
This week, I had the honor of attending President Trump’s historic State of the Union address, a speech that sent a simple but powerful message: America is back on track. One year ago, President Trump made a promise to put the American people first, and the results are clear-a secure border, a stronger economy, lower taxes, and renewed opportunities for working families.
CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Which priority resonated most with you at President Trump’s State of the Union?
Honoring our Servicemembers
Lowering Taxes
Border Security
Health Care
Economy

LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Do you support opening new markets for our farmers?

Yes – 85%

No – 7%

Unsure/Indifferent – 8%

If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.

Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra

Member of Congress
