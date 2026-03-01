One Dead, Two Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at a rural Mower County intersection, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, along with the Rose Creek Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance, were dispatched at approximately 1:22 p.m. to the intersection of 610th Avenue and 170th Street for a report of a crash involving a vehicle on fire.

Authorities said a southbound passenger car collided with a northbound pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer. Following the impact, the passenger car became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the passenger car, a man from Waterloo, Iowa, sustained major injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. One passenger, also from Waterloo, was trapped inside the burning vehicle and later removed by emergency responders. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Mayo Ambulance personnel despite lifesaving efforts.

A second passenger from Waterloo sustained major injuries and was also transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.

The driver of the pickup truck, an Austin man, suffered minor injuries and did not require transport, authorities said.

Weather and roadway conditions were observed at the scene and are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Mower County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” Sheriff Steven C. Sandvik said in a statement. “We also extend our appreciation to the responding deputies, Rose Creek Fire, Mayo Ambulance personnel, and 911 dispatch PSTs for their quick and professional response.”

Sheriff Sandvik added that weather conditions appear to have played a role and that the sheriff’s office will continue investigating to determine the full circumstances surrounding the crash.