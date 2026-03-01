Iowa Learning Farms to Host Conservation On Tap Event in Altoona

Iowa Learning Farms will host a “Conservation On Tap” event on Thursday, March 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Brightside Aleworks in Altoona. The event, which is available at no cost, will provide local farmers, landowners and urban residents with a chance to discuss and ask questions related to conservation. There will be an opportunity for networking following the event.

“Our intent with this event is to help build community through encouraging farmers, landowners and urban residents to talk about topics important within the community — what keeps them up at night, what challenges they see with conservation practices and what they want to learn more about,” said Liz Ripley, conservation and cover crop outreach specialist with Iowa Learning Farms. “There will be no formal presentations or agenda, just a chance to talk, ask questions, listen and learn while enjoying a beverage and provided food. We are looking forward to learning alongside everyone else who attends.”

Event hosts include Ripley, as well as Matt Helmers, director of the Iowa Nutrient Research Center, and Mark Licht, associate professor and cropping systems specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Andrew Frana, founder and co-owner of Brightside Aleworks, will begin the discussion by highlighting the importance of water quality in the brewing process.

To ensure adequate space and food, please RSVP by March 12 by calling 515-294-5429 or contacting [email protected].