Three Adults Found Dead in Mason City Home; Investigation Ongoing

MASON CITY, Iowa (Feb. 28, 2026) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of three adults who were found unresponsive Saturday afternoon at a residence in Mason City.

According to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of South Adams Avenue following a report that multiple individuals were unresponsive inside the residence.

Personnel from the Mason City Fire Department and the Mason City Police Department entered the home upon arrival and located three deceased adults.

Police Chief Mike McKelvey said that, at this stage of the investigation, there are no signs of foul play or struggle. A medical examiner’s investigator responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The residence, along with the immediate surrounding area, has been secured as authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Officials said the location will remain secured until further notice.

No additional information will be released until Monday, according to the department, to allow time for proper notifications and investigative procedures to be completed.

The identities of the individuals have not yet been made public.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.