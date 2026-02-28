The Worth County Board of Supervisors to Meet Monday

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by going to either kiow.com or b1031.com at that time.

The supervisors will hear from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm who will discuss the current state of the secondary roads. He will ask the board to consider approval of Resolution 2026-08 which is the Approval of the 410th Street Paving Project and authorize Brumm to sign the contract for the (FM-C098(101)—55-98 bridge project.

Brumm will also ask the board to set a Bid Letting and Public Hearing Date for Project L-100-73-98 on 342nd and Fir Ave.

Progress on several projects will be reviewed by the board including the Conservation Remodel Project, the Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project, the Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project, and the Administrative Office Building Project.

The board will get an update on the current state of building maintenance along with general maintenance of the facility before holding a briefing from Winnebago Worth Betterment Corporation and a meeting with department heads.

The board will conclude business with budget discussions before adjourning.