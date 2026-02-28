The Hancock County Board to Meet on Monday

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8am. You can view the meeting by going to either kiow.com or b1031.com at that time.

The board will hear from Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis who will give an update on the state of secondary roads in the county. He will also ask the board to consider plans and specifications for Hancock County Secondary Road’s Cold Storage Facility and set a public hearing date and time.

The board will then hear from Jake Schreur, Maintenance Director who will give updates on maintenance, discuss, and possibly consider signing a contract for temporary cleaning at the 545 State Street Building.

The board will then convene as drainage trustees and discuss drainage issues, work orders, claims, and invoices.

At noon, the Hancock County Conference Board meets. This portion of the scheduled day will not be on video. The public is invited to attend at the Hancock County Courthouse.