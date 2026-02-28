The Forest City Chamber Presents Not Quite Brothers Puckerbrush Days Concert

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center announced the Friday night concert entertainment during Puckerbrush Days July 17, 2026. The Forest City Chamber Hosts Not Quite Brothers at the Forest City Courthouse Square.

Not Quite Brothers is Central Iowa’s fastest growing cover band. Formed in 2018, the band quickly became known for their huge sound, eclectic setlist and ability to enhance any party.

The Forest City Chamber, directed by Megan Dewhurst and assisted by Olivia Martin-King, holds several events in Forest City, IA per year.