Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Ice Fishing Season Ends

Iowa DNR will host Take It Outside State Park Camps this summer for families living near Waterloo, West Des Moines, Anamosa, Mt. Vernon, Madrid, Maquoketa, Palo and Polk City.

Level 1 camps are for students entering 3rd-6th grade. These camps introduce young adventurers to outdoor basics and spark curiosity about nature.

Level 2 camps help pre-teens and early teens deepen their outdoor experience through new challenges and advanced skills – perfect for campers with some know-how or those ready to try something new. These camps are for students entering 5th-8th grade.

Find camp locations, dates, details and registration links on the Take It Outside State Park Camps web page. Registration is limited to 30 students per camp.

The following is a report on lakes, rivers, and streams throughout the state starting with local waterways. Ice fishing has come to an end despite temperatures that may be near or below freezing.

Lakes in the northern part of the district are covered in skim ice. Most lakes in the southern part of the district are ice-free. Any remaining ice in the district is unsafe. Last updated on 02/24/2026

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is partially covered in skim ice.

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is covered in skim ice. Any ice is unsafe. There are open water fishing opportunities at the fish house in Town Bay where a water agitator prevents ice formation underneath and around the building.

Black Hawk Pits (Sac)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is partially covered in skim ice.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Any remaining ice is unsafe. Reports will be available as we receive them.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is partially covered in skim ice. Any remaining ice is unsafe.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Only foot traffic is recommended on area lakes. Aeration systems arerunning at Crystal Lake, Rice Lake, and Silver Lake. Use extreme caution if fishing near any of these systems; ice conditions can change fast. For more information about lakes and rivers in north-central Iowa, please contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517. Last updated on 02/26/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Useable

Foot traffic only is recommended on the ice. Check ice conditions often as you go; wear safety gear. Ice thickness ranges from open water to 16 inches. A significant area of open water extends from the pumphouse to Dodge’s Point and over to the island. Use caution when fishing near the rushes; avoid any areas near ice heaves.

Walleye – Slow: Try live bait near submerged vegetation.

Try live bait near submerged vegetation. Yellow Bass – Good: Use a small jig tipped with spikes.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is 16 inches. The open water aeration system is running.

Black Crappie – Slow

Bluegill – Slow

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is 16 inches. The open water aeration system is running.

Bluegill – Slow

Yellow Perch – Slow

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is 16 inches. The open water aeration system is running.

Bluegill – Slow

Yellow Perch – Slow

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 2nd. Most lakes no longer have any fishable ice. Warm weather and consistent high winds have opened up most lakes. Last updated on 02/19/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

The walleye season is closed until May 2nd. Ice fishing is not recommended on most of the lake.

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season.

Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season.

Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season. Pumpkinseed – Fair: Anglers were successful hole hopping to catch quality-size fish during the ice season.

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Ice fishing is not recommended.

Lost Island Lake (Palo Alto)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Ice fishing is not recommended.

Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers report lots of smaller yellow bass during the ice season.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Ice fishing is not recommended.

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The walleye season is closed until May 2nd. The lake is almost entirely opened up. A few anglers have started to get on the lake via boat. No courtesy docks are in place making launching a boat more difficult. Porta-potty units are available at Marble Beach and Mini-Wakan boat ramps.

Black Crappie – Fair: With a little movement, anglers were catching crappie on jigs with minnows or plastics during the ice season.

With a little movement, anglers were catching crappie on jigs with minnows or plastics during the ice season. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers were catching good amounts of quality-size, 9- to 13-inch fish during the ice season.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 34.0

34.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

The walleye season is closed until May 2nd. Most of the lake has opened up; there is no good access via boat.

Bluegill – Fair: Anglers were successful on the major bays during the ice season.

Northeast

Decorah Management District

Contact Person: Caleb Schnitzler – 563-382-8324

Decorah area waterbodies still have snow after last week’s 12 inches. Weekend temperatures will be in the 20s for highs to low teens. Anglers continue to report low catch rates on lakes with slightly better catches on open water on rivers and streams. Ice conditions can change fast with dramatic temperature changes. Last updated on 02/26/2026

Cedar River (above Nashua) (Floyd)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is about 10 inches; slushy on impoundments and areas with little to no current. Use caution in areas with current. Ice depths change quickly.

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a minnow near submersed woody debris out of current.

Use a jig tipped with a minnow near submersed woody debris out of current. Bluegill – Fair: Use a jig tipped with waxworms or red or white spikes.

Use a jig tipped with waxworms or red or white spikes. Northern Pike – Fair: Anglers are having success finding Northern Pike on tip-ups baited with a shiner in the backwaters.

Anglers are having success finding Northern Pike on tip-ups baited with a shiner in the backwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies in off-channel areas or backwaters near structure. Use a small jig or crankbait fished near the bottom.

Find smallies in off-channel areas or backwaters near structure. Use a small jig or crankbait fished near the bottom. Walleye – Good: Use a live minnow under a bobber about a foot off the bottom in a backwater or off channel area.

Lake Hendricks (Howard)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is about 10 inches with slush on top. Use caution around the open area near the aerator.

Black Crappie – Slow: The bites are light; find fish near submersed humps or structure.

The bites are light; find fish near submersed humps or structure. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegill near brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with waxworms.

Lake Meyer (Winneshiek)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice thickness is around 10-12 inches. Anglers are out fishing every day. Use caution on the ice; conditions can change frequently.

Black Crappie – Slow: Lots of looks but no takers. Try fishing in deeper water near brush piles.

Lots of looks but no takers. Try fishing in deeper water near brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are finding gills in 15-20 feet of water. Use a different presentation with the mid-winter slow down.

Mitchell County Trout Streams (Mitchell)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Winter trout fishing is a fun activity; be prepared to walk through snow to find open water. Some accesses may be icy.

Brown Trout – Good: Good trout streams don’t freeze in the winter because water temperatures remain above 32 degrees. For hungry browns, use larger flies like streamers or crankbaits that imitate smaller fish.

Good trout streams don’t freeze in the winter because water temperatures remain above 32 degrees. For hungry browns, use larger flies like streamers or crankbaits that imitate smaller fish. Rainbow Trout – Good: Area streams hold plenty of carryover trout to keep anglers busy through the winter, even with the close of the catchable trout stocking season. User spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm floated through deeper holes.

Turkey River (above Clermont) (Fayette)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Vernon Springs impoundment near Cresco is iced over; use caution when going out on the ice. Ice depths change fast in areas with currents. The river below the impoundment is open. Anglers may find fish in these areas.

Bluegill – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a plastic or waxworm.

Use a jig tipped with a plastic or waxworm. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use a jig or crankbait fished near bottom.

Use a jig or crankbait fished near bottom. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye in deeper holes or near areas with structure.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah) (Winneshiek)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Impoundments and areas with little to no current are iced over. Lidtke Mill parking lot is plowed. Use care when accessing areas with current. Ice depths closer to open water will vary greatly.

Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallies in deeper holes near the stream bottom; try to entice them with smaller presentations and a slow retrieve.

Find smallies in deeper holes near the stream bottom; try to entice them with smaller presentations and a slow retrieve. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use a jig tipped with a minnow.

Volga Lake (Fayette)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Ice thickness is about 10 inches. Ice looked dark before the recent snow. Check ice depths often. Open water near the boat ramp. Anglers should access ice in a different location.

Black Crappie – Slow: Find fish near steeper drop-offs or around brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with a minnow.

Find fish near steeper drop-offs or around brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegill near brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike.

Winneshiek County Trout Streams (Winneshiek)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The majority of trout streams are open. After a foot of snow, accessing a favorite stream may be difficult. It’s the perfect time to scout new areas. Catchable trout stocking season is just around the corner.

Brook Trout – Slow: Brookies like skinny water with lots of aquatic vegetation to hide in. Try fishing the edges of the weed beds and around rocks. Move bait or fly in front of the fish.

Brookies like skinny water with lots of aquatic vegetation to hide in. Try fishing the edges of the weed beds and around rocks. Move bait or fly in front of the fish. Brown Trout – Good: Good trout streams don’t freeze in the winter because water temperatures remain above 32 degrees. Catch a hungry brownie with larger flies like streamers that imitate smaller fish.

Good trout streams don’t freeze in the winter because water temperatures remain above 32 degrees. Catch a hungry brownie with larger flies like streamers that imitate smaller fish. Rainbow Trout – Good: Area streams hold plenty of carryover stocked trout to keep anglers busy through the off season. Use spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm floated through deeper holes.

Manchester Management District

Contact Person: Dan Kirby – 563-927-3276

Most interior boat ramps are iced over or inaccessible. Warmer extended forecast with low temperatures above freezing; possibly allowing access to boat ramps in another week. Trout streams in Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties are mostly in good to excellent condition. Ice conditions on area lakes have quickly deteriorated with the recent warm weather; ice fishing is not recommended. Contact your local area bait and tackle shops for the most up-to-date reports. Last updated on 02/26/2026

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City) (Black Hawk)

Ice Condition: Fishable

Fishable Water Temperature (°F): 30.0

30.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

There is still some shoreline ice; most boat ramps are inaccessible to launch a boat.

Walleye – Status Unsure: Anglers are using leadhead jigs and plastics tipped with or without a live minnow. Try fishing near the deeper holes this time of year; walleye are still in the overwintering mode.

Delaware County Trout Streams (Delaware)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Most trout streams remain in excellent condition in Delaware County. There has been some fishing activity on Spring Branch Creek above and below the Manchester Fish Hatchery.

Brown Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures.

Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures.

Dubuque County Trout Streams (Dubuque)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout streams remain in excellent condition in Dubuque County. Swiss Valley Park is a favorite trout stream for many anglers; it offers both rainbow trout and brown trout opportunities.

Brown Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures.

Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures.

Jackson County Trout Streams (Jackson)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

More seasonable like temperatures for this time of year are in the extended forecast. Big Mill Creek just outside of Bellevue is a very popular place amongst anglers for both rainbow and brown trout.

Brown Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures.

Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Flyfishing and spinfishing are both effective. Use dry flies, nymphs, jigs or flashy lures.

Mississippi River

Bellevue Management District

Contact Person: Dave Bierman – 563-872-5495

Mississippi River backwater ice is deteriorating across the district, especially along the water’s edge. The ice fishing season is winding down; use caution. Some boat ramps still have ice issues; most have opened up completely. Call your local bait shops or Iowa DNR fisheries office for the latest information on river conditions. The Mississippi River paddlefish snagging season opens up this Sunday, March 1st and closes on April 15th. There is a 33-inch maximum length limit with a daily limit of two and a possession limit of four. Please consult the DNR website or the 2026 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet (page 11) for more information on this unique angling opportunity. Last updated on 02/26/2026

Pool 12, Mississippi River (Dubuque)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 6.1 feet at the Dubuque tailwater and is forecast to remain steady. Use extreme caution while ice fishing; there is weak ice or open water along the edges of most backwaters. The ice fishing season is winding down. Hawthorne boat ramp is currently ice-free; the Schmitt Harbor ramp is still iced in. Call your local bait shops for the latest information.

Black Crappie – Slow: Ice is deteriorating along the edges. The ice fishing season is winding down; use caution.

Ice is deteriorating along the edges. The ice fishing season is winding down; use caution. Bluegill – Fair: Late season ice anglers have reported some decent catches in areas that are still accessible; use caution.

Late season ice anglers have reported some decent catches in areas that are still accessible; use caution. Sauger – Fair: Fishing pressure has been light; decent catches have been reported by those who have ventured out.

Fishing pressure has been light; decent catches have been reported by those who have ventured out. Walleye – Fair: Fishing pressure has been light; decent catches have been reported by those who have ventured out. Anglers are having better luck in deeper water using smaller shiners.

Pool 13, Mississippi River (Jackson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 6.4 feet at the Bellevue tailwater. The paddlefish snagging season opens this Sunday, March 1st. Expect the City ramp and tailwater to be crowded in the coming days. There is a 33-inch maximum length limit with a daily limit of two and a possession limit of four. Please consult the DNR website or the 2026 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet (page 11) for more information on this unique angling opportunity.

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure: The ice fishing season is winding down; use extreme caution.

The ice fishing season is winding down; use extreme caution. Sauger – Fair: The City ramp in Bellevue is wide open. Angling pressure has been fairly light; fish are being caught. Call your local bait shops or DNR Fisheries station for the latest information.

The City ramp in Bellevue is wide open. Angling pressure has been fairly light; fish are being caught. Call your local bait shops or DNR Fisheries station for the latest information. Walleye – Fair: The City ramp in Bellevue is wide open. Angling pressure has been fairly light; fish are being caught. Expect the tailwaters to be very crowded in the coming days with the opening of the paddlefish snagging season this Sunday, March 1.

Pool 14, Mississippi River (Clinton)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Water level is around 5.5 feet at Lock and Dam 13 and is forecast to remain steady. Expect ice flows in the tailwaters. Ice conditions have deteriorated in many areas. The paddlefish snagging season opens this Sunday, March 1st. There is a 33-inch maximum length limit with a daily limit of two and a possession limit of four. Please consult the DNR website or the 2026 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet (page 11) for more information on this unique angling opportunity.

Black Crappie – Status Unsure

Bluegill – Status Unsure

Sauger – Fair: Expect more anglers in the tailwater with the opening of the paddlefish snagging season on March 1st. Call your local DNR Fisheries office or bait shops for the latest information.

Expect more anglers in the tailwater with the opening of the paddlefish snagging season on March 1st. Call your local DNR Fisheries office or bait shops for the latest information. Walleye – Fair: Expect more anglers in the tailwater with the opening of the paddlefish snagging season on March 1st. Call your local DNR Fisheries office or bait shops for the latest information.

Expect more anglers in the tailwater with the opening of the paddlefish snagging season on March 1st. Call your local DNR Fisheries office or bait shops for the latest information. White Crappie – Status Unsure

Pool 15, Mississippi River (Scott)

Ice Condition: None

None Water Temperature (°F): 34.0

34.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 4.8 feet at Lock and Dam 14 and will remain fairly steady. Boat ramps are open. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Sauger – Fair

Walleye – Fair

Fairport Management District

Contact Person: Andy Fowler – 563-263-5062

Mississippi River Pools 16-19: Boat ramps are opening up to access the tailwaters with the warm weather. River stages are forecast to rise over the weekend. Main channel water temperature is around 38-39 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Unsafe ice conditions. Last updated on 02/19/2026

Pool 16, Mississippi River (Scott)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 37.0

37.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 5.75 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport. Tailwater stage is forecast to rise over the weekend. The Marquette St. boat ramp is open. Unsafe ice conditions.

Sauger – Fair: Anglers are catching Sauger below the Lock and Dam at Davenport. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Anglers are catching Sauger below the Lock and Dam at Davenport. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes below the Lock and Dam at Davenport. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Pool 17, Mississippi River (Muscatine)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 36.0

36.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 4.22 feet and rising at Lock and Dam 16. The boat ramps in Muscatine are open. Earlier this week, the boat dock was not in the water yet. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger. Unsafe ice conditions.

Sauger – Fair: Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching some walleyes below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or nightcrawlers or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Pool 18, Mississippi River (Louisa)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 38.0

38.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 4.54 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and rising. The Toolsboro landing is open; the tailwaters are accessible. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been hit-or-miss. Unsafe ice conditions.

Sauger – Fair: Try vertical jigging below the dam with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Try vertical jigging below the dam with minnows or nightcrawlers. Walleye – Fair: Try vertical jigging below the dam with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Pool 19, Mississippi River (Lee)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 39.0

39.0 Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Tailwater stage is 2.33 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and rising. The Tama Beach boat ramp is still frozen in with ice. Unsafe ice conditions.

Guttenberg Management District

Contact Person: Karen Osterkamp – 563-252-1156

Although the late ice fishing can be a good bite, anglers are urged to use extreme caution. Ice conditions have deteriorated quickly causing unsafe conditions with water on top of the ice. Avoid the ice on areas with current. There are some ice flows coming down; boat anglers will soon have an opportunity to get in some open water fishing this week with many ramps now free of ice. Last updated on 02/19/2026

Pool 09, Mississippi River (Allamakee)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 33.0

33.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

River level at Lansing has risen slightly. Ice is becoming unsafe on most backwaters with shorelines breaking up and water over the ice. Avoid ice in areas of current.

Bluegill – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Largemouth Bass – Fair

Northern Pike – Slow

Yellow Perch – Slow

Pool 10, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 33.0

33.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

River level has dropped to 13.5 feet at Lynxville and expected to stablize over the next week. Ice on the shorelines and areas with current is melting with rising air temperature. Johnson Slough at Sny Magill is unsafe to cross. Ice has gone out of the ramp at Lynxville.

Black Crappie – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Bluegill – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Northern Pike – Slow: Northern pike fishing on a tip-down or tip-up with shiners or a small bluegill has picked up.

Northern pike fishing on a tip-down or tip-up with shiners or a small bluegill has picked up. Sauger – Status Unsure: The boat ramp at Lynxville is ice free this week.

The boat ramp at Lynxville is ice free this week. Walleye – Status Unsure: The boat ramp at Lynxville is ice free this week.

The boat ramp at Lynxville is ice free this week. Yellow Perch – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with spikes along the weed edges.

Pool 11, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 33.0

33.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater is stable near 5.8 feet at Guttenberg. Ice has become unsafe on most backwaters with shorelines breaking up and water over the ice. Guttenberg boat ramps are ice free this week with some boats fishing the tailwaters at the Lock and Dam.

Black Crappie – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Bluegill – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Largemouth Bass – Status Unsure: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Use small teardrops jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes along the weed edges of cuts. Northern Pike – Slow: Comment: Northern pike fishing on a tip-down or tip-up with shiners or a small bluegill has picked up.

Comment: Northern pike fishing on a tip-down or tip-up with shiners or a small bluegill has picked up. Sauger – Status Unsure: The channel below Lock and Dam 10 is opening up. Boat ramps are ice free at Guttenberg.

The channel below Lock and Dam 10 is opening up. Boat ramps are ice free at Guttenberg. Walleye – Status Unsure: The channel below Lock and Dam 10 is opening up. Boat ramps are ice free at Guttenberg.

The channel below Lock and Dam 10 is opening up. Boat ramps are ice free at Guttenberg. Yellow Perch – Slow: Use small teardrops jigs tipped with spikes along the weed edges of cuts.

Southwest

Boone Management District

Contact Person: Andy Otting – 515-204-5885

As of Feb. 24, Central Iowa lakes and ponds vary from open water to completely covered with thin ice. Last updated on 02/24/2026

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake (Story)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Open water fishing is possible.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Plenty of trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats.

Big Creek Lake (Polk)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

As of Feb. 23, the upper portion of Big Creek Lake was mostly open water with some thin ice reforming. The lower half of the lake was still ice covered.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock) (Marion)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Not applicable Walleye – Fair: The river has opened up from Saylorville through Des Moines. Anglers are finding a fair to good walleye bite below the dams and deep, slow pools with riprap and cobble bottom. Cast 1/8 to 1/2 ounce jigs tipped with paddle tail swim baits, twister tails or minnows.

Lake Petocka (Polk)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

As of Feb. 24, expect to find thin ice and areas of open water.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Plenty of trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats.

Triumph Park East (Dallas)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

As of Feb. 24, expect to find thin ice and areas of open water.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Plenty of trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats.

Triumph Park West (Dallas)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Not applicable

As of Feb. 24, expect to find thin ice and areas of open water.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Plenty of trout remain from the winter stocking for open water anglers. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats.

Cold Springs Management District

Contact Person: Mark Boucher or John Lorenzen – 712-769-2587

Most lakes in the southwest district have skim ice to mostly open water. There is no fishing to report this week. Last updated on 02/26/2026

Mt. Ayr Management District

Contact Person: Andy Jansen – 641-464-3108

Some skim ice on small lakes and ponds. Larger lakes are mostly ice-free as of Feb. 24. Last updated on 02/26/2026

Three Mile Lake (Union)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

The main lake is ice-free; there is still some skim ice in the bays. Lake level is about 9 feet below normal pool as of Feb. 24.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake (Union)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in at the main ramp. Some skim ice in some bays as of Feb. 24. The main lake is ice-free.

Southeast

Lake Darling Management District

Contact Person: Vance Polton – 319-694-2430

For more information on these lakes and ponds, call the Lake Darling Fisheries at 319-694-2430. Last updated on 01/22/2026

Big Hollow Lake (Des Moines)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Lake Belva Deer (Keokuk)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Lake Darling (Washington)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Water Temperature (°F): 32.0

32.0 Ramp Condition: Not recommended

The lake was ice-free Feb. 20 and over the weekend. Froze back over Feb. 24 and is currently in the process of becoming ice-free again with the ramps iced in, but open water areas in several spots.

Lake Geode (Henry)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Lost Grove Lake (Scott)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Ice along the shoreline is open one day than refrozen back over the next. The rest of the ice remains in poor condition.

Macbride Management District

Contact Person: D. J. Vogeler or Chris Mack – 319-624-3615

Most area lakes and ponds that opened up are now partially or fully iced over. Last updated on 02/24/2026

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow) (Cedar)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Sauger – Slow

Walleye – Fair

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.) (Iowa)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

No fishing activity reported this week.

Iowa River (Coralville Lake to River Junction) (Johnson)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Useable

Channel Catfish – Slow

Sauger – Slow

Saugeye – Slow

Walleye – Fair

White Bass – Slow

Lake Macbride (Johnson)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Mostly iced over with pockets of open water.

Pleasant Creek Lake (Linn)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Mostly iced over with some open water along dam.

Union Grove Lake (Tama)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not recommended

Mostly iced over with small pockets of open water.

Rathbun Management District

Contact Person: Rathbun Fish Hatchery personnel – 641-647-2406

Ice conditions have deteriorated. The ice is melting along the shoreline. Some lakes are mostly open water, but still have some ice in areas. Last updated on 02/26/2026

Hawthorn Lake (Mahaska)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Ice conditions have deteriorated with the warm temperatures.

Lake Keomah (Mahaska)

Ice Condition: None

None Ramp Condition: Closed

Lake Keomah is drained for a lake restoration project. Please stay out of the lakebed.

Lake Miami (Monroe)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Useable

Ice conditions have deteriorated with the warm temperatures.

Lake Sugema (Van Buren)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Ice conditions have deteriorated with the warm temperatures.

Lake Wapello (Davis)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Ice conditions have deteriorated with the warmer than usual temperatures.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond) (Wapello)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Ice conditions have thinned with the warmer temperatures.

Rathbun Reservoir (Appanoose)

Ice Condition: Not Recommended

Not Recommended Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The ice has deteriorated with the warmer temperatures. The lake is about 50% ice covered with thin ice. Lake level is 904.28 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun contains zebra mussels; clean, drain and dry your boat before going to another water body.

Volunteer this summer as a campground host

Several Iowa state parks are searching for campground hosts for the 2026 recreation season.

As a campground host, spend the summer outdoors while caring for the park and helping other campers. Hosts are unpaid, but do receive a free campsite for the entire camping season while volunteering 20-30 hours per week (including holidays and weekends when campgrounds are busiest).

Parks needing campground hosts for the 2026 season: Backbone State Park (partial season), Clear Lake State Park, Geode State Park, Gull Point State Park, Honey Creek State Park, Lake Macbride State Park, Prairie Rose State Park, Walnut Woods State Park

If interested, please send an email to: [email protected]. gov. Learn more about how to apply on the DNR’s volunteer page.