North Iowa Outdoors: DNR Listening Session on Hunting and Fishing Scheduled

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a series of listening session across the state starting Monday. The DNR’s Pete Hildreth says they want to get input on proposed changes in hunting and fishing regulations.

He says input from the from past meetings has led to significant regulation changes.

Hildreth says the sessions are also a way for people to discuss the highlights of the recent seasons.

Nearby meetings include:

Spencer , March 3, 6:30 p.m., Iowa Lakes Community College, 1900 Grand Ave. Suite B1, Entrance #1-West side of the North Mall

Iowa City, March 4, 5:30 p.m., Johnson County Extension Office, 3109 Old Hwy 218 South

Charles City , March 4, 6:30 p.m., Public Library Zastrow Room, 910 Clark Street

Okoboji , March 4, 6 p.m., Maser Monarch Lodge, 22785 Nature Center Road

Ventura , March 5, 6 p.m., Clear Lake Wildlife Unit Office, 15326 Balsam Ave.

Algona, March 5, 7 p.m., Tietz Entrepreneurial Center at the Algona campus of Iowa Lakes Community College, 2111 Hwy 169 North

Hildreth says the complete schedule of meetings is available on the DNR’s website.