AFS Fun Night Scheduled for March 13th

A traditional fun evening has been scheduled that brings together family and friends. It is the AFS Fun night and Beth Klaus is in charge of the huge event.

Klaus highlighted that this event has been going on for a long time.

According to Klaus, the AFS program will have food and games for everyone.

The experiences that students both past and present will have are as varied as the countries they go to.

The program is still very active with another student going across the Atlantic according to Klaus.

Klaus and those associated with AFS are encouraging the public to come to the event at Forest City High School.