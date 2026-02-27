⚠️ Weather Alert
Obituaries

Mary Johnson

Belmond

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: February 27, 2026

Mary Johnson, 87, of Belmond, passed away Monday, February 23, 2026, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services for Mary Johnson will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 9, 2026, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Katie Pals officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond is assisting with arrangements.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

