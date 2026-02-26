Wright Supervisors to Discuss Departmental Organization Restructure

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting on kiow.com or b1031.com.

The board will discuss previous meeting minutes, claims, and hold a public forum. The board will then address its policy for departmental organization restructure involving pay.

The board will handle any old and new business before convening as drainage trustees. During this portion of the meeting, the board will handle claims, work orders, and invoices before turning their attention to a joint meeting call with the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors,The conference call will concern the Joint Drainage District 162-7 engineering report on cleaning and repairs. They will then set an informational meeting date and time for those in the district to understand what must be done.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a budget workshop after the meeting on Monday, March 2nd .