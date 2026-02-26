Winnebago County VA Addresses Grant Changes

The Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Office has heightened concerns about possible changes to how grant money might get distributed in the future. Winnebago County VA Director Mary Lou Kleveland explained how all these concerns originated.

Kleveland uses the funding for promotional materials to recruit veterans to come to her office and learn about their benefits. The materials include brochures, magnets with important phone numbers, and swag.

The bill before the legislature would make certain changes to how the grant money would be distributed.

The presents a problem for counties the size of Winnebago or Hancock with populations around 10,000 compared to Polk County with over 530,000. The largest counties have a greater chance of hitting the 5% increase.

Kleveland is not alone with her assessments on the measure. Kossuth County VA Director Dan Green addressed his county supervisors expressing many of the same concerns. Kleveland thinks that the measure is bad for Iowa veterans.

The measure also provides a monitoring system with access to important files according to Kleveland.

The measure is currently being addressed in the Iowa Legislature.