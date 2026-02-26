Thompsons Human Trafficking Bill Clears Iowa House

On Thursday, the Iowa House of Representatives passed House File 2565, a significant piece of legislation designed to strengthen Iowa’s fight against human trafficking by creating a fully empowered statewide investigative task force and dedicated prosecution division.

House File 2565 establishes the Iowa Human Trafficking Task Force within the Department of Public Safety with full authority to investigate cases, make arrests, and coordinate statewide efforts to combat human trafficking.

The task force would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week — including holidays — and serve as the primary point of contact for trafficking investigations across Iowa.

Under the bill, the task force would include:

A deputy director who is a certified law enforcement officer with specialized human trafficking training.

Eight certified investigators placed across four geographic quadrants of the state

Four victim advocates, one in each quadrant

Four emergency dispatchers to staff a dedicated office and call center

An intelligence and evidence officer trained in human trafficking and cybercrime investigations

The bill also grants the task force authority to call upon any law enforcement agency in Iowa to assist with investigations, arrests, and transportation of suspects when necessary. In addition to investigative authority, HF 2565 directs the Attorney General to create a Human Trafficking Special Prosecution Team dedicated exclusively to prosecuting trafficking crimes in coordination with the task force.

The State Auditor would appoint four assistant attorneys general — one representing each quadrant of Iowa — to focus solely on human trafficking prosecutions.

Representative Mark Thompson (R-Clarion) led this bill through the Iowa House.

“This bill creates the structure, staffing, and prosecutorial authority Iowa needs to aggressively combat human trafficking,” Thompson said. “Human trafficking is not confined to large cities — it impacts communities across our state. HF 2565 ensures victims are protected, and traffickers are held accountable.”

The legislation also prioritizes victim protection by requiring data-sharing policies that safeguard the safety and security of trafficking victims and by incorporating trained victim advocates into each regional team.

Supporters emphasize that human trafficking is a growing and complex criminal enterprise that often involves cybercrime, interstate activity, and organized networks — requiring a coordinated statewide response.

HF 2565 passed the Iowa House with a unanimous vote of 89-0. The bill now heads to the Iowa Senate for consideration.