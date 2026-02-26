North Iowa Students Compete at NIACC Everyday Entrepreneurs Pitch Competition

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center hosted the Everyday Entrepreneur Pitch Competition on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The Everyday Entrepreneur Program is sponsored in conjunction with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), helping to provide access to entrepreneurial education and funding for students to take their businesses from an idea to a thriving enterprise. This innovative event offers vital assistance to student entrepreneurs by helping them craft their initial business models, refine their pitching skills, and gain access to invaluable mentoring and funding opportunities. The competition was open to all currently enrolled NIACC students (including concurrent enrolled students).

Seven students competed in the semi-finals on February 23rd by submitting their business plan preparations. Five students advanced to the Finals and presented their business pitches to a panel of judges. The winners of the 2026 Everyday Entrepreneur Pitch Competition are:

1st Place – David Roman, Onepack Systems – $1250 Prize

2nd Place – Jordan Klooster, Klooster Flaps – $750 Prize

3rd Place – Jesse Fox, Fox Brothers Urban Forestry – $500 Prize

Runner Up – Vasilyan Teodosiev, VVT Smart Space – $500 Prize

Runner Up – Jared Hummel, Paideia Liberum – $500 Prize

Honorable Mention – John T. Mhizha, Joystick Arena – $250 Prize

Honorable Mention – Zachary Perkins, SplitScreen Arcade – $250 Prize

The judging panel included: Brook Boehmler of the North Iowa Area SBDC (Mason City, IA), Matt Curtis of Wayne’s Ski & Cycle (Mason City, IA), and Caleb Renner of Renner Ag Solutions (Klemme, IA).