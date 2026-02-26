NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center Hosts IDEA Camp for Middle School Students

The North Iowa Area Community College John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center held IDEA Camp for middle school students on Presidents’ Day, Monday February 16, 2026. IDEA Camp is for creative and ambitious middle school students who are eager to explore entrepreneurship, develop creative problem-solving skills, and build confidence in their ability to create and innovate. No prior experience is required, just curiosity and enthusiasm.

Six students from across North Iowa attended IDEA Camp where they put into practice life’s key skills: innovation, discovery, entrepreneurship, and achievement. This hands-on program guides young innovators through the essential stages of business creation, from brainstorming ideas to crafting a solid business model. During the day, students learned the key principles of entrepreneurship, created a business plan, and presented their business in a Pitch Competition. Two student teams were awarded the top prizes:

Cole Johnson (Southview Ankeny) and Camden Miller (Ankeny Christian) for their business CNC Fresh Bins

Grace Koester (Homeschool) for her business Muffin

Three student teams were awarded honorable mention prizes:

Connor Anderson (John Adams Middle School) for Victory Donuts

Xander Cox (John Adams Middle School) for Hummel’s Dealership

William Pritchard (Clear Lake Middle School) for Grip Gloves

IDEA Camp is one of many youth entrepreneurship initiatives at the NIACC Pappajohn Center. Raegan Hanson, NIACC Pappajohn Center Youth Entrepreneurship Coordinator, said “Teaching entrepreneurship is an investment in our students – the entrepreneurial mindset drives innovation, fuels economic growth, and empowers the next generation to turn bold ideas into lasting impact. When young minds learn to think like entrepreneurs, they build the skills and confidence to redefine what’s possible and shape the future.”