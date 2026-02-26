Gov. Reynolds Signs Bill Increasing State Aid to Public Schools by $82 Million

Today, Governor Kim Reynolds issued the following statement after signing Senate File 2201 into law, a bill relating to school funding and the state cost per student:

“Education is the best investment in Iowa’s future, and one our most important responsibilities. As Governor, I’ve increased the state’s public school funding every year, ensuring the strength of Iowa’s PK-12 schools so all students have access to a quality education. I’m proud to sign into law a 2% increase in state per pupil funding for State Fiscal Year 2027, resulting in more than $4 billion for Iowa’s public schools. Together with state, local, and federal funds, Iowa schools are estimated to benefit from more than $9.1 billion in total education funding next school year.

“Additionally, the state has invested in our education workforce, increasing minimum salaries for starting and experienced teachers, dedicating additional funds for paraeducators, establishing a merit pay program for teachers, and creating a talent pipeline for teachers and paraeducators through an innovative registered apprenticeship program available in our public school districts. We’ve prioritized evidence-based instruction, training teachers in phonics, equipping students with learning resources, and awarding schools literacy grants to advance reading proficiency. And we’ ve increased STEM and work-based learning opportunities to connect students in classrooms to the careers of their future.

“These investments and more demonstrate Iowa’s commitment to empowering educators, elevating academic standards, and driving accountability to ensure every Iowa student succeeds at school, work and life.”