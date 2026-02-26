Forest City Girls Basketball to Host Community Meet and Greet Before State Tournament

FOREST CITY — As the Forest City girls basketball team prepares for its state tournament run, the community will have a chance to show its support in person.

Parents of the team are hosting a community meet and greet and shirt signing event on Sunday, March 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Forest City High School. The open house will give fans an opportunity to visit with players, wish them luck ahead of the state tournament and collect autographs.

In addition to the meet and greet, state basketball clothing orders will be available for pickup at two different times. Orders can be picked up Friday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the high school gym, as well as during the Sunday open house from 3 to 5 p.m., also in the high school gym.

Community members are encouraged to attend Sunday’s event to help send the team off to state with strong local support.