Filing Deadlines Announced for Winnebago County June Primary

The filing period for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election for Democratic and Republican candidates for the offices of Supervisor District 1, Supervisor District 3, Attorney, Recorder and Treasurer is March 2 – March 20, 2026 (5:00 PM).

For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites or stop in at Auditor’s Office:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetprim.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/primcandguide.pdf

Signatures needed for specific positions are:

POSITION DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN

Supervisor District 1 21 signatures needed

Supervisor District 3 21 signatures needed

Attorney 50 signatures needed

Recorder 50 signatures needed

Treasurer 50 signatures needed

Filing date for Ag Extension and Soil and Water for General Election begins anytime – Deadline is August 26, 2026 (5:00 PM) for Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners and 25 signatures are needed.

Ag Extension 25 signatures needed

For more information, please call the Auditor’s office, 641-585-3412.