Puckerbrush Concert to Move to the Winnebago Courthouse Grounds

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were briefed about the intentions by the Forest City Chamber of Commerce to move the Puckerbrush Days concert to the courthouse grounds. Chamber of Commerce Board Director Zarren Egesdal explained the proposed setup.

The Puckerbrush organizers asked the supervisors about possibly closing the courthouse parking lot on Friday, July 17th.

Supervisor Terry Durby agreed that the past concerts held near the Forest City Emergency Services Center felt a little out of place with the rest of the downtown event.

Egesdahl explained that precautions would be taken to protect the courthouse and monuments on the grounds by fencing off the area.

The supervisors approved the use of the grounds on July 17th and 18th.