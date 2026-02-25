Kossuth County VA Concerned About State Legislation

The Kossuth County Veterans Affairs Office recently addressed the county board of supervisors about legislation that would directly affect the county VA Office. Dan Green is the director of the office and says the county office could be losing grant money if the legislation is adopted.

In recent efforts to streamline and improve government services, county VA Offices in the state came under some scrutiny according to Green.

Green explained that the proposed new process would reward productive counties and reduce those who were not.

Green explained that the state association, the American Legion, various service organizations, the paralyzed veterans organizations, and the Vietnam Veterans of America are reportedly against it too.

Green pointed out what he felt was rather troubling in the legislation.

What may concern veterans is that privacy issues may come into play according to Green.

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors were genuinely concerned about the information provided by Green and accepted the report he gave.