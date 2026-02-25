KIOW Prep of the Week February 25

This week’s MBT KIOW Co-Preps of the Week are seniors from Lake Mills High School and West Hancock High School. Steve Brandenburg and Teague Smith each had a perfect week at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, as they both captured a state title. Brandenburg won by a first period fall, while Smith was victorious with a 7-4 decision. Congratulations to Steve Brandenburg of Lake Mills and Teague Smith of West Hancock, this week’s MBT KIOW Co-Preps of the Week.