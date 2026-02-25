IMT in Garner Earns Prestigious VPP Star Recertification from Iowa OSHA

GARNER, IA — Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc. (IMT) in Garner has once again been recognized as one of the safest workplaces in Iowa, earning recertification as a Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) Star worksite by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA).

The recertification, announced Tuesday, confirms IMT’s continued commitment to workplace safety. The company first earned VPP Star status three years ago. The designation is OSHA’s highest level of recognition and is awarded to employers and employees who demonstrate exemplary achievement in preventing and controlling occupational safety and health hazards.

IMT is one of just 35 worksites in Iowa to hold the prestigious VPP Star certification.

“Receiving the VPP Star recertification is a testament to the enduring safety culture we have built at IMT,” said Amy Brownlee, Vice President and General Manager of IMT. “Maintaining this elite status requires vigilance and active participation from every single team member, and I am incredibly proud of our team for continuing to prioritize each other’s well-being every day.”

To maintain VPP Star status, companies must undergo a rigorous reevaluation every three to five years. The process includes a comprehensive onsite review conducted by safety and health professionals to ensure the facility continues to meet best-in-class safety standards.

Worksites that earn VPP status emphasize hazard prevention and control, worksite analysis, employee training, strong management commitment and active worker involvement. Participants typically maintain injury and incident rates significantly lower than the industry average.

Jason Havlik, Oshkosh Corporation Vice President of Safety and Facilities Management, credited employees for the achievement.

“IMT continues to set a high bar for safety excellence within our organization, and this recertification is a direct result of the hard work and ownership every team member takes in creating a safe environment,” Havlik said.

IMT recently marked the milestone with a flag-raising and plaque presentation ceremony at its Garner facility.

IMT, an Oshkosh Corporation business, manufactures service vehicles, cranes, hydraulic loaders and air compressors serving tire, mining, construction, material handling and utility markets around the world. The company has been a longstanding employer in Hancock County and remains a key part of the local manufacturing economy.