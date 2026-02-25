Forest City FFA Chapter Raises $126.50 During “Stuck for a Buck” Fundraiser

FOREST CITY — The Forest City FFA Chapter brought fun and fundraising together during National FFA Week with its creative “Stuck for a Buck” event held during Advisor/Advisee time at Forest City High School.

Students were invited to donate $1 for every yard of duct tape used to tape Agricultural Education teacher and FFA Advisor Mr. Faught to the wall. In just 25 minutes, students enthusiastically contributed to the cause — and to the growing layers of duct tape — raising a total of $126.50.

The lighthearted event had a meaningful purpose. All proceeds will be donated to the Forest City Chamber of Commerce to support downtown beautification efforts, specifically funding flower planters that will enhance the community’s appearance this spring and summer.

FFA members said they were thrilled with the turnout and the opportunity to give back during National FFA Week.

“We are so proud of our students for stepping up to support our community,” chapter representatives shared. “It was a fun way to make a difference.”

The Forest City FFA Chapter extends its thanks to everyone who participated and helped make the event a success.