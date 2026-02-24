Winnebago Industries to Participate in the Institutional Investors Fireside Chat

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes and Joan Ondala, Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations, will participate in an analyst‑led fireside chat and conduct one‑on‑one meetings at the Raymond James 2026 Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The fireside chat will take place on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 9:50 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on Winnebago Industries’ investor relations website at https://investor.wgo.net. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

Please contact Raymond James for attendance information and additional details.