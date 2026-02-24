Winnebago County ISU Extension to Host Free Family Fun Day on Sunday March 1st

THOMPSON, IOWA — Families across the area are invited to spend an afternoon focused on fun, connection and wellness at the upcoming Family Fun Day, hosted by the Winnebago County Iowa State University Extension.

The free, family-friendly event will take place Sunday, March 1, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds. In the event of inclement weather, a snow date is set for March 8.

Designed for all ages, Family Fun Day will feature interactive stations that help families build practical skills to support overall wellness. Participants can explore hands-on activities centered around self-care, mindful eating and mental well-being.

Organizers say the event is an opportunity for families to discover simple, realistic tools they can use at home to feel their best — both inside and out. In addition to the activity stations, attendees will have the chance to meet local community partners and learn about resources available throughout the area.

The afternoon aims to create a welcoming space where families can connect, learn together and walk away with ideas to strengthen healthy habits in everyday life.

Registration is encouraged, and families are invited to spread the word and bring friends for an engaging afternoon of learning and fun.