The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 1/24/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows.

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Consider for approval, Forest City Chamber requesting entertainment and beverage

garden to be in courthouse parking lot, July 17 & 18, 2026.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

5. 9:30 A.M. Rob Nelson to discuss driveway, with possible action.

6. Open Forum.

7. Consider for approval Resolution for Budget Amendment.

8. Discuss budgets.

9. Consider for approval County claims.

10. Consider for approval Payroll claims.

11. Consider for approval FY 2027 Budget.