The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 1/24/26

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMpvLz5wT13B3jnbU0tNJ4g

The proposed agenda is as follows.

8:00 A.M. Call Meeting to Order

Pledge of Allegiance

Public Discussion

• Discussion/Decision Approval of Agenda/Minutes

• Monthly Update with Veteran’s Affairs

• Discussion/Decision Historical Society Celebrating Kossuth County – 175 Years

• Discussion/Decision Family Farm Applications Allows/Disallows

• Discussion/Decision Approve Stipend for Health Insurance Management

• Discussion/Decision Accept Recommendation from Planning & Zoning on the Solar Ordinance and Set

Date and Time for Public Hearing

• Discussion Health Insurance Options

• Discussion/Decision Approval of Construction within ROW

• Discussion with Kossuth County Engineer

• Discussion with Kossuth County Auditor

• Board Discussion and Committee Reports

• Budget Workshops:

– Budget Overview and Finalize

• Adjournment

DRAINAGE

1:30 P.M. • Public Repair Hearing MN CD 41 Lateral 162 and Iowa DD 129 – Ag Center Conference Room (415

South Grove Street, Blue Earth, MN)