The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 1/24/26
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMpvLz5wT13B3jnbU0tNJ4g
The proposed agenda is as follows.
8:00 A.M. Call Meeting to Order
Pledge of Allegiance
Public Discussion
• Discussion/Decision Approval of Agenda/Minutes
• Monthly Update with Veteran’s Affairs
• Discussion/Decision Historical Society Celebrating Kossuth County – 175 Years
• Discussion/Decision Family Farm Applications Allows/Disallows
• Discussion/Decision Approve Stipend for Health Insurance Management
• Discussion/Decision Accept Recommendation from Planning & Zoning on the Solar Ordinance and Set
Date and Time for Public Hearing
• Discussion Health Insurance Options
• Discussion/Decision Approval of Construction within ROW
• Discussion with Kossuth County Engineer
• Discussion with Kossuth County Auditor
• Board Discussion and Committee Reports
• Budget Workshops:
– Budget Overview and Finalize
• Adjournment
DRAINAGE
1:30 P.M. • Public Repair Hearing MN CD 41 Lateral 162 and Iowa DD 129 – Ag Center Conference Room (415
South Grove Street, Blue Earth, MN)