The Franklin County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 1/24/26

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The proposed agenda is as follows.

Appointments:

• 8:35AM: Board Committee Updates & Public Comment

o ** The Public Comments section of the agenda is your opportunity to address items not on the agenda. A speaker may speak

on one (1) issue per meeting for a maximum of three (3) minutes.

o ** Official action cannot be taken by the Board during this time but may be placed on a future agenda or referred to the

appropriate department.

o ** Keep comment relevant and refrain from personal; impertinent, or slanderous remarks

• 9:00AM: Kyle Simmons, Road Foreman

o Consider for Approval – Franklin County Utility Permit Application for Frontier

Communications to Place Fib er in Eagle Ave from 170th Street to 190th Street

o Consider Awarding Contract ID: 35-C035-123 in the Amount of $2,453,131.09 to Mathy

Construction Company for HMA Resurfacing with Milling (STP-S-C035(123)-5E-35) on S56

from Hwy 57 North 12 Miles to Main Street Geneva, Iowa

o Departmental Update

• 9:15AM: Bri Erskine, Alliant Energy

o Introduction of New Local Liaison

New Business:

• Consider for Approval – Urban Renewal Joint Agreement

• Consider for Approval – Request from Clerk of Court for Leslyee’s Library in Courthouse

• Consider for Approval – Resolution Authorizing Transfer for Franklin County Home Care

• Discussion – FY2027 Budget & Fund Balances

Communications

• Board Comments

Adjournment