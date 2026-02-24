The Franklin County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 1/24/26
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
www.youtube.com/@FranklinCountyBoardofSuperviso/streams
The proposed agenda is as follows.
Appointments:
• 8:35AM: Board Committee Updates & Public Comment
o ** The Public Comments section of the agenda is your opportunity to address items not on the agenda. A speaker may speak
on one (1) issue per meeting for a maximum of three (3) minutes.
o ** Official action cannot be taken by the Board during this time but may be placed on a future agenda or referred to the
appropriate department.
o ** Keep comment relevant and refrain from personal; impertinent, or slanderous remarks
• 9:00AM: Kyle Simmons, Road Foreman
o Consider for Approval – Franklin County Utility Permit Application for Frontier
Communications to Place Fib er in Eagle Ave from 170th Street to 190th Street
o Consider Awarding Contract ID: 35-C035-123 in the Amount of $2,453,131.09 to Mathy
Construction Company for HMA Resurfacing with Milling (STP-S-C035(123)-5E-35) on S56
from Hwy 57 North 12 Miles to Main Street Geneva, Iowa
o Departmental Update
• 9:15AM: Bri Erskine, Alliant Energy
o Introduction of New Local Liaison
New Business:
• Consider for Approval – Urban Renewal Joint Agreement
• Consider for Approval – Request from Clerk of Court for Leslyee’s Library in Courthouse
• Consider for Approval – Resolution Authorizing Transfer for Franklin County Home Care
• Discussion – FY2027 Budget & Fund Balances
Communications
• Board Comments
Adjournment