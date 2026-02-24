Rowley Diagnosed With Cancer

Senator Dave Rowley, R-Spirit Lake, today announced he recently received a diagnosis for tonsil cancer.

“Every cancer diagnosis is serious, but after talking with my family, friends, and care team, we are all optimistic we can face this head on, and it is treatable and curable,” said Senator Rowley. “Over the next several weeks, I will be undergoing treatment. My goal is to be in the Senate chamber as much as I can to work on the important issues we have ahead of us this legislative session. Throughout this process, I have been working with committee chairs on legislation and keeping up with constituents through phone and email to ensure their concerns are heard. I appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone both at home and at the Capitol, and will be fighting this with everything I have. Later this spring I expect to be back to work at the legislature and hit the ground running for this next election cycle – in fact just this morning, I filed my paperwork to run for re-election this year.”

“Senator Rowley is a valued and dedicated member of our caucus, and he is in all our thoughts and prayers during this fight,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh. “We will support him and his family in any way we can as he undergoes treatment.”