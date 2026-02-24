North Iowa Community School District Team Forms for Anthony’s Way Kindness Walk on Feb. 28

NORTH IOWA — Community members are invited to lace up their walking shoes and open their hearts for the Anthony’s Way Kindness Walk on Saturday, February 28, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Wellness Center at North Iowa School in Buffalo Center.

The walk supports Anthony’s Way, a nonprofit organization founded by Tony and Cassi Bellezza in honor of their son, Anthony. Known for his natural gift for making others feel seen, valued and accepted, Anthony left a legacy of kindness that his family has transformed into a mission to serve others.

Anthony’s Way focuses on supporting children and teens with ADHD and their families. The organization works to help young people build confidence and resilience by connecting families with trusted guidance, valuable resources and supportive professionals. In addition, Anthony’s Way promotes kindness and understanding within schools and communities.

Locally, Janie has created the North Iowa Team for the Kindness Walk and is encouraging community members to join. Participation is open to everyone, and doors to the North Iowa SchoolWellness Center will remain unlocked throughout the event, allowing attendees to stop by anytime between 5:30 and 7:00 p.m.

In the spirit of the event, organizers are encouraging small acts of kindness throughout the month of February. Orange paper hearts will be available for participants to write down their acts of kindness, followed by a group photo to celebrate the impact.

Community members can support the cause by joining the North Iowa Team, making a donation if they are able, or simply showing up to walk and help spread awareness. Organizers emphasize that while donations are appreciated, participation and sharing kindness are just as meaningful.

“Let’s help Anthony’s Way support as many ADHD families as possible this year, one act of kindness at a time,” organizers shared.

Those interested in joining the North Iowa Team can sign up online at: https://www.walkforkindness.com/auth…

For more information or to get involved, community members are encouraged to reach out with any questions.