North Central Iowa Research Association to Host Annual Meeting and Educational Forum March 25

Members, farmers and ag business professionals are invited to attend the North Central Iowa Research Association annual meeting on Wednesday, March 25, at the Northern Research Farm, located at 310 South Main Street, Kanawha.

The association, in partnership with Iowa State University, oversees the Northern Research Farm and works with ISU Extension and Outreach to provide agronomic research, demonstrations and educational events.

The annual meeting will feature the following topics:

Ag market outlook with Chad Hart, professor of economics and extension grain markets specialist at Iowa State

The use of the N-FACT tool to determine nitrogen fertilization rates for corn with Sotirios Archontoulis, professor of integrated cropping systems at Iowa State, and Melissa Miller, project director at the Iowa Nitrogen Initiative

In-depth look at cover crops and edge of field practices with Sean McCoy, environmental specialist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Mental health resources for rural Iowans with David Brown, behavioral health state specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach

Additionally, Matt Schnabel, research farm superintendent, and Tim Goode, director of ISU Research and Demonstration Farms, will share a review of the farm activities and an overview of Iowa State’s outlying research farms. Greg Guenther, president of the North Central Iowa Research Association, will provide an update on the capital campaign and the new facility and conduct the annual meeting.

To become a North Central Iowa Research Association member or renew your membership, a payment of $25 is required for three years of membership. Checks can be made out to NCIRA and sent to the Northern Research Farm at 310 South Main Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, or collected at the meeting.

Registration and refreshments will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 9 a.m. The annual meeting will adjourn by 12:30 p.m., and the board will meet upon its conclusion. Lunch will be provided.

The meeting is open to the public, and there is no cost to attend. Participants are encouraged to pre-register by March 23 by calling 641-762-3247 or emailing [email protected] to ensure adequate food planning. Certified Crop Advisers can earn one crop management, one nutrient management and one soil and water continuing education credit for attending this meeting.

The North Central Iowa Research Association appreciates the support and sponsorship from First Citizens National Bank, Gold-Eagle Cooperative and Calcium Products.

For more information, contact Angie Rieck-Hinz at [email protected].